BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County is seeing more violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Violent crimes, such as murders, assaults, and robberies are up significantly.

Leaders within the law enforcement community held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what can be done to reverse this trend.

US Attorney Kurt Alme joined law enforcement leaders to announce from March to July there has been a 20% increase in violent crimes such as murders, robbery and aggravated assault. This is compared to those same months last year.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says his office has prosecuted 235 felony crimes of violence since the start of 2020.

The increase is being blamed in part to meth trafficking. One key to reversing the trend is by tackling drug problems in the county.

"There is a pilot project already at work between Rimrock [Foundation] and state probation and parole to provide case management services – that's drug treatment, mental health services to individuals who are paroled or come into our community through conditional release," Alme said.

County leaders say supporting the Yellowstone County Substance Abuse Connect, a non-profit organization working to reduce the demand for meth, is another way for residents to help fight the rise of violent crimes.