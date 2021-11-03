A suspect has been identified in the stabbing at Jakes Downtown Wednesday.

Brandon Bird, a 21 year-old Billings man, was arrested Wednesday evening after an alleged stabbing at the restaurant.

Billings Police say Bird grabbed two knives and attempted to rob employees working in the restaurant.

Bird is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

A woman who was eating dinner at Jake's when this happened says she's glad she made it out in one piece.

"They had kitchen towels wrapped around them, you could see they were bleeding everywhere. There were just cops everywhere, they had the whole building surrounded," said Billings local, Whitney Hove.

She says from her perspective, no customers were hurt, but the suspect targeted the restaurant staff. Police say he was armed with several knives.

"A disgruntled employee came in and started stabbing the wait staff," Hove said.

Billings Police told us Wednesday night, a former employee of the steakhouse had recently been fired, and when he came back to the restaurant, he stabbed two people and hurt two others inside.

Police also said he demanded money.

"From what I understand, they still had the guy in the back, and that's why they wanted all of us to leave," Hove said.

Whitney's glad she made it out in one piece, and her heart goes out to the employees.

"We were more concerned about our waitress, I felt so bad for her," Hove said.

We know BPD had the suspect, Brandon Bird, in custody around 6:30 this Wednesday night. We still have not heard the condition of the victims.