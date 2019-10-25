Two handguns are missing after armed robbery in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two handguns remain unaccounted for after an armed robbery took place near the 700 block of North 22nd Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday, according to BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley.

When officers arrived, three armed suspects ran away on foot but were arrested in an area about three blocks to the west. Billings Police have identified the suspects -- all from Billings -- as 19-year-old Jaylon Clark, 18-year-old Caeland Ackerman, and a 17-year-old male.

Clark and Ackerman have been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of obstructing a peace officer. Wooley says only one shotgun was recovered after chasing down three armed suspects.

The officers who were dispatched to the scene believe two of the suspects discarded their weapons while fleeing on foot. Lieutenant Wooley is asking people who live in the area to check their property including roofs, bushes, and gutters to help locate the handguns.

Wooley says these weapons can also pose a danger to children.

"I think it's a good opportunity for parents to have that conversation with their children," says Lieutenant Wooley, "if they see something, say something, and to not touch the firearm. Find an adult and then talk about some general firearm safety rules -- that they're dangerous. Make sure to get them to an adult."

Officers have been searching the area since Thursday, but have not located the two handguns.