BILLINGS - Two Billings men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a weapons complaint and brief standoff in the 700 block of Thicket Lane.

Michael Torres, 28, was arrested for Assault with a Weapon and other valid arrest warrants. Chaz Wilks, 24, was arrested for Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and other valid arrest warrants.

According to a release, Billings Officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint involving shots fired at a residence in the 2400 block of Nikki Place on Tuesday, June 15, around 9:07 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers identified a 47-year-old Billings man as a victim in the incident. They say he was not struck or injured by the gunfire. Officers obtained information on the two suspects and a vehicle description.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, officers located the suspected vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of Thicket Lane. They also received information that the two suspects were inside the residence.

Officers then made contact with the occupants of the residence. Three of those occupants reportedly exited the residence without incident, while the two suspects ignored commands and remained inside.

The BPD SWAT team, Yellowstone County TRT and BPD Crisis Negotiators responded.

Shortly after 3 p.m., both suspects surrendered and were taken into custody.