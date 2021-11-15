BILLINGS — A teenage boy is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor following a shooting that took place at Lake Elmo State Park on Oct. 21.

The 14-year-old juvenile is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor: Assault with a Weapon, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property.

On Oct. 21, police responded to a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park where the victim, identified as B.K., had an apparent gunshot wound and was bleeding.

B.K. told police he had been shot and was then transported to the hospital.

Two witnesses on scene allegedly told police that the teen and B.K. agreed to meet at Lake Elmo to settle their differences. The two began to fight and B.K. reportedly threw the defendant down an embankment.

The teen then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at B.K. Once he got back to the top on the embankment, he fired another round at B.K. before running away.

The teen later called to turn himself in, police say. Officers later arrived at his home, and he was taken into custody without incident.

During an interview, the defendant admitted to hiding a gun in a ditch near his home. Officers recovered the gun, along with a leather holster and his cell phone.

Court documents say police responded to report of a theft on Aug. 6 at a home on Lancelot Lane. The homeowners told police one of their vehicles was broken into the previous night and a wallet, ID cards and a .45 caliber Sig Sauer P220 handgun, valued at approximately $1,000, were stolen.

According to police, the gun recovered from the ditch the defendant hid it in matched the description and serial number of the gun that was stolen on Aug. 6.

The juvenile is being held at the Youth Services Center in Billings.