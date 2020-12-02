BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department closed down a neighborhood Wednesday evening, just blocks away from Sam's Club on King Avenue East while conducting a search on foot.

Law enforcement says a chase started shortly after 5 p.m. when Montana Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle fled. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says the car was soon after located by officers on the 4600 block of Stone St.

Officers then closed the area near Orchard Lane and Murphy Avenue. Officers believed the suspect was armed.

The suspect was found hiding in a garage, but BPD has not said if a weapon has been located.