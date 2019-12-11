Stand-off Over, Suspect in Custody

BILLINGS-- The active situation at a Billings mobile home park has ended.

Darren Whiteman, the man at the center of the stand-off, is now in custody.

According to Billings Police, Whiteman is a suspect in an armed robbery. They also say they believe he's connected to a string of recent shootings in Billings.

The standoff began about 1:30pm after officers received a tip Whiteman may be inside a mobile home located inside the River Grove Estates.

Billings Police Department's SWAT team responded as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement attempted multiple times to get Whiteman to come out peacefully. Whiteman refused to leave.

They then used tear gas to attempt to get Whiteman out of the mobile home. Just a few minutes later, he was taken into custody by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.