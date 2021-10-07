BILLINGS - Signal Peak Energy, LLC, which operates an underground coal mine near Roundup, admitted that it willfully violated health and safety standards and has agreed to pay a $1 million fine as part of a proposed plea agreement, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Through a representative, Signal Peak Energy pleaded guilty on Thursday during an initial appearance and plea hearing to four counts of willful violation of a health and safety standard, a misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is a $250,000 fine.

A criminal fine of $250,000 for each count of the four convictions, totaling $1 million, is recommended as the appropriate disposition of the case. The parties further agree that a sentence of probation is appropriate.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, the company does not have an automatic right to withdraw its guilty pleas. If the court rejects the plea agreement, the company can withdraw its guilty pleas and proceed to trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters has not been set, as stated in a release.

“Signal Peak’s conduct showed a blatant and callous disregard for its own workers’ health and safety and for protecting the environment. Companies that habitually and willfully violate regulations will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.

This prosecution is part of a broad investigation into mine management and operations that resulted in worker safety and environmental misdemeanor convictions, and individual convictions and charges for some former mine officials and associates for embezzlement, tax evasion, bank fraud, money laundering, drugs and firearms violations.

Former mine official convictions included Larry Wayne Price, Jr., former vice president of surface operations, who was sentenced to prison for defrauding companies of $20 million and Zachary Ruble, former surface mine manager, who was sentenced to probation for conspiring to defraud Signal Peak Energy of $2.3 million.

Dale Lee Musgrave, former vice president of underground operations, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging cocaine trafficking and false statements in mine records and is pending trial.

Associated individual cases include Stephen P. Casher, a former Rocky Mountain Bank loan officer, who was sentenced to prison and fined on bank fraud and money laundering charges for a loan scheme involving Larry Price Jr., James and Timilynn Kisling, owners of Kisling Quality Builders, who were sentenced to probation and fined for conviction of tax evasion in a scheme involving the construction of Larry Price Jr.’s Billings residence, Mark Luciano, a Nevada resident who was sentenced to prison for conviction on trafficking cocaine and Todd Alan Irwin, a secretary to Larry Price, Jr., who was sentenced to probation for conviction of felon in possession of firearms.

Robert Wayne Ramsey, owner of Peters Equipment Company, has been charged in an alleged equipment sale scheme involving Signal Peak Energy and is pending arraignment, according to a release.

In the Signal Peak Energy case, the government alleged in court documents that from 2013 through 2018, Signal Peak Energy habitually violated mandatory health and safety standards in the Mine Safety and Health Act during the mine’s operation.

These violations included environmental safety and worker safety standards. They also occurred with the full knowledge, direction and participation of the mine’s most senior management during that period, including the president and CEO, the vice president of surface operations, the vice president of underground operations and the safety manager.

The government further alleged that during the summer of 2013, Signal Peak Energy’s senior managers directed mine employees to improperly dispose of mine waste by pumping the waste into abandoned sections of the mine.

This waste, known as “slurry,” consisted of wastewater, industrial chemicals used in the mining process and unprocessed soil containing heavy metals, including arsenic and lead over groundwater tolerances. Mine employees pumped this slurry into the abandoned section of the mine for about two weeks, until the section was full.

Disposing mine waste in this manner required approval of both the Mine Health and Safety Administration (MSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which Signal Peak Energy did not obtain.

In the spring of 2015, the government alleged, Signal Peak Energy agents commissioned the drilling of two bore holes through the ground that led to another abandoned section of the mine. Senior mine managers directed employees to pump more slurry into the abandoned section through the bore holes. This slurry was similar to the slurry improperly disposed of in 2013.

Estimates vary, but this pumping occurred for up to six weeks. The pumping stopped after a witness discovered that seals between the abandoned mine works and the operating mine had been breached, causing flooding in the areas of the operating mine. Signal Peak Energy obtained a permit to inject water into the ground through the bore holes, but this permit did not allow for the disposal of slurry waste.

In January 2018, Signal Peak Energy failed to report as required the injury of an employee who was working at the mine when his finger was crushed and required amputation.

The employee was moving large mining equipment as part of his duties when some of this equipment fell onto his hand. He met with the safety manager, who began driving him to the hospital for medical treatment. On the way, the man spoke with the vice president of underground operations over the phone.

The vice president of underground operations pressured the employee not to report the injury as work related and said that he would make it worthwhile for him. The safety manager witnessed this but did not intervene.

The safety manager then dropped off the employee at the hospital rather than accompanying him inside pursuant to mine policy. The man falsely stated that the injury had occurred at home and was not work related. When he returned to work sometime later, the vice president of underground operations gave the man an envelope containing $2,000.

In May 2018, Signal Peak Energy again failed to report an injury as mandated. An employee was working in the underground portion of the mine when rock sluffed off the wall and onto his head, causing a severe laceration.

The shift manager immediately called the safety manager. The safety manager met the injured employee and drove him away from the mine with the stated intention to take him to the hospital. Instead, the safety manager drove the man home. The man waited until the next morning to seek medical attention and falsely stated the injury had been caused by a shelf falling on his head in the garage of his home.

Doctors treated the laceration and the man returned to work for his next scheduled shift. The man was unable to complete the shift or several of the following shifts because of his injuries. His lost time was charged against his vacation leave without his approval.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colin M. Rubich, Zeno B. Baucus and Timothy Tatarka are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the IRS, FBI and Environmental Protection Agency.