A shooting is under investigation at a home on the 1700 block of Lake Elmo Drive.

According to Billings police the shooting was reported just before 7:00AM Saturday.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen during a physical fight with a 37-year-old woman.

Police say that the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Police also say that all parties involved in the shooting have been detained and that detectives are investigating.

Police state that there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.