Shooting suspects detained after police chase

BILLINGS, Mont. - Suspects believed to be involved in yesterday morning's shooting in Billings have been taken into custody by Billings Police today.

Shortly after 9 A.M. this morning police attempted to stop a black SUV part of the follow up investigation in association with the recent shooting in the 900 block of South 29th Street which turned into a chase between the SUV and B.P.D.

Three suspects were detained from the SUV that eventually crashed into a police car ending the chase. The three detained subjects in the car were 46-year-old Marlena Bigday, 24-year-old Marlin Parker, and an 18-year-old male all from Billings. The 18-year-old was eventually released.

After yesterday's shooting nobody was detained. But Billings police deemed those involved were not a threat to the public based off the belief Police Chief Rich St. John says was a domestic violence incident.

"Primarily if we can, if we see the act of violence was random in nature and we don't have anybody in custody we're going to determine that it's still a threat to everybody," St. John explained.

Chief st. John did also note that if a vehicle flees from the scene or is chased by police they are determined a threat to the public.

The shooting investigation is on-going.