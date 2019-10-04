LAUREL, Mont. - Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed the body recovered from the edge of town is that of Lori Bray. The case now shifts from missing person to deliberate homicide.

A person on an ATV found the body near the intersection of Yard Office and Ridge Drive. Friday morning, medical examiners concluded the body was that of 57-year-old Lori Bray.

Undersheriff Sam Bofto says Bray's death is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are currently working on the case. He also says the community-organized search showed how important Bray meant to people in Laurel.

"The community of Laurel came together, along with our search and rescue people," says Bofto.

Lori Bray's boss, Cathy Culp, helped lead the search party and says she is devastated by the news.

"She was probably the sweetest, kindest, gentlest, most loving person anyone could have possibly met. She had the biggest heart, she rescued dogs, she donated to dog rescues... There's nothing she wouldn't do for anybody even if it caused a hardship on her. She was just a very tender loving soul. She saw the good in everybody no matter what. No matter what anybody did she saw the good in everybody," says Culp.

Undersheriff Bofto says no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about what happened to Lori Bray - please call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.