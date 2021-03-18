DAY FOUR: Diego Hernandez deliberate homicide trial

BILLINGS - On day four in court, cell phone data and security footage evidence were examined, tracking Diego Hernandez's and Lori Bray's last movements before Bray's death.

Hernandez is accused of killing Bray, after her body was discovered at the bottom of a hill near Laurel in October of 2019.

Security footage shows Bray checking Hernandez's ID at the bar that night, indicating they did not know each other. It also confirms that Bray closed the Cedar Ridge Casino just after midnight.

The video goes on to show Hernandez getting into the passenger seat of Bray's car, confirming reports that she gave him a ride home.

Investigations into Bray's phone, and all of Hernandez's known phone numbers, indicate their devices never interacted with one another - whether through text or phone call.

Police say they were able to track Bray's cell phone location from that night, which shows her at Hernandez's house, then at the location where her body was found. At 1:35 a.m. that night, they said Bray's cell phone pinged from where her car was abandoned, confirming investigators' timeline of events.

As for Hernandez's phone, Billings Police Officer Patrick Korb says he was shocked to find little information.

Allegedly, Hernandez's data plan ended Sept. 30, 2019, the night before Bray's death. Investigators say he also only had one saved contact, his friend Nicholas O'Neill's phone number.

However, investigators did find interesting information in Hernandez's search history from two and a half hours before he was ever contacted by law enforcement, Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Ed Zink said.

"It says 'how long do investigations last?' And about 30 seconds later, on October first, 2019 at 7:59, another search said 'how long do FBI investigations last, is there a limit to how many years then can investigate someone?' I saw that on the phone, and it was intriguing," Officer Korb said.

On day one of the trial, Bray's son, Justin Smith, and Bray's boss, Cathy Culp, testified Bray often carried hundreds of dollars of cash in her purse.

While conducting a search of Hernandez's home, investigators said they found a wad of cash in a carboard container in his room.

As the defense pointed out, however, O'Neill testified that Hernandez also carried around large amounts of money.

We will keep you updated on this trial tomorrow and let you know how this week wraps up. You can read previous coverage here: Day three of Hernandez murder trial.