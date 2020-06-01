BILLINGS, Mont. - A weekend shooting leaves two people dead inside a Billings home. Tonight police are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. Though, it's not the first time neighbors have seen the home surrounded by crime tape.

Police were seen for much of Sunday evening going in and out of a home on the 2100 block of Canyon Road. From the outside it was impossible to see the crime scene of two deceased people inside. Police identify the bodies only as a 35-year old man and 34-year old woman. Investigators say both of the people were shot in what they believe is a murder-suicide.

Neighbor Jere Wamsley describes what he was thinking when he came home Sunday night.

"I think eight police vehicles were here and I kind of assumed it probably happened again. It happened once there, it's basically the same people are still there it's a good possibility the same thing happened again."

Wamsley is referring to a very similar scene that played out on in that same house on November 21st, 2018. Malaki Leibrad remembers that day too, after all it was just a few days before thanksgiving.

"I heard gunshots, but I tried to explain to everyone in my house but nobody listened to me," says Leibrad.

A 25-year old man died that day. He was fatally shot by his friend William Eugene Kenney.

Kenney eventually plead guilty to the crime that came after the men struggled to cope with the effects of a Psilocybin mushroom trip. Kenney says that's why they decided to shoot themselves.

Kenney was found passed out in the basement by his father with a gunshot wound to his chin. Wamsley says these unfortunate murders are very uncharacteristic of the neighborhood.

"I mean it was very quiet even after, before and after both of these events. there was nothing to indicate something was going on."

While multiple tragedies have struck just a few doors away, neighbors say they aren't fearful for their safety.

"Usually it's not bad like that, it's pretty quiet usually...whatever it was, it went on. So it didn't seem to involve anyone other than their own family."

The home is currently listed on the market for sale. We reached out to the real estate agent and have received no comment at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.