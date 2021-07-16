Guns, drugs, and illegal money. They're all problems for cities across Montana, but at the Police Evidence Facility in Billings, they've got piles of the stuff. It gives perspective on the crime problem in Billings.

Chief St. John has said before, he thinks the issue is serious, and he got together with other law enforcement officials to discuss the issue.

"I have to say that its gonna be drugs and guns, because they go together. The things that you saw in there, invariably, where you find one, you find the other. And because of the nature of the drugs, the meth, the heroin, the fentanyl, that makes for a very unpredictable and dangerous person," the Chief said.

Senator Steve Daines was in town Friday, to tour the evidence facility. He sat down with the Chief and other law enforcement to hear their concerns. County Attorney Scott Twito was at the table too.

"We're averaging about 52 new felony crimes a week. Its just a massive amount of stuff that has to be processed," Twito said.

He also showed the Senator some data that says in 2017, felony case filings in the county were just over 1500. Last year, that number went up to over 1700. Back to drugs and guns, they're problems Senator Daines says stem from the Mexico border.

"That open poor southern border we have today, is one of the major sources of the methamphetamine we have coming into Montana. It's from Mexican cartels, its very pure meth," Senator Daines said.

With a public safety mill levy question on the ballot in November, the result could impact city police. But Sheriff Mike Linder thinks the mill levy could impact crime on the county level.

"If there's a situation where we need to work together, we do. And I think putting more boots on the ground is going to help, and I think that's the plan if the mill levy passes," Sheriff Linder said.

But the Sheriff says, its going to take more than putting offenders behind bars to slow down crime.

"Then when people get out of jail they sometimes go back to what they were doing before, so we need to work on those programs to make sure people are taking care of themselves when they get out," Sheriff Linder said.