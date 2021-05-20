BILLINGS - New information has been released regarding events that took place before a crime spree and fatal police stand-off at a Billings West End home last month.

The lone surviving suspect Kristy Chavez, who's being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, allegedly told detectives she met the man at the center of the stand-off just hours before their deadly crime spree.

Chavez is charged with one felony count of deliberate homicide by accountability.

Court documents show Chavez ran detectives through what allegedly happened the night of Dennis Gresham's death.

Chavez says she and Michael McClure spent the night of April 23 together, doing drugs, before they arrived at Yellowstone River RV Resort and Campground.

The affidavit details how Chavez allegedly told detectives that McClure gave her a gun. With that gun in her pocket, she says she went up to Dennis Gresham's van and asked for cigarettes and a ride. She says Gresham refused both.

After that point, documents say that Chavez was initially too upset to detail what occurred inside the van. Documents state detectives looked at campground security footage to piece together what happened after that.

According to documents, footage shows the two suspects interacting with the van, and a flash is seen as the driver side window shatters. The van then takes off.

Chavez allegedly told police she was the driver of the van and denies killing Gresham. Chavez told investigators the sound of gunshots while driving nearly caused her to crash. That's when she says McClure took over driving.

Documents say McClure then drove the the van to a manufacturing business in the area where security footage shows the two suspects covering the van with a stolen tarp.

The two stayed in the van for about three and a half hours until Laurel Police Officer Steven Baumgartner arrived on-scene. Documents state that, after refusing to turn the van off, McClure closed the door and drove off, triggering the high profile, multi-law enforcement pursuit through Billings.

The pursuit ended in a West End neighborhood where the van crashed and the suspects split up and fled on foot.

Chavez was caught almost immediately, tasered, then handcuffed by a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper.

McClure, however, barricaded himself in an empty home and engaged in a standoff with police that lasted eight hours.

The standoff ended when McClure died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.