BILLINGS — Nine people were arrested in the Billings area following a multi-jurisdictional investigation on Oct. 27 and 28 that looked into a child sex abuse operation.

The following nine people were arrested for the Sexual Abuse of Children:

- Martin Jimenez, 27 y/o man, from Billings.

- Thomas Sebastian, 23 y/o man, from Billings.

- Jacob Ramirez, 40 y/o man, from Billings.

- Kyle Swindler, 40 y/o man, from Billings.

- Jason Kroepelin, 32 y/o man, from Billings.

- Danny Haydal, 64 y/o man, from Billings.

- Dustin Rudolph, 33 y/o man, from Billings.

- David Schultz, 52 y/o man, from Hayfield, MN.

- Abraham Montez, 39 y/o man, from Billings.

The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI conducted the investigation.

Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations Cheyenne and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested 46-year-old James Moore, from Gillette for Coercion or Enticement for Prostitution.

Moore was booked into the Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland, Wyoming.