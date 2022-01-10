Police point to drugs and mental health as the two main reasons for a spike in crime across Billings. Now, the Yellowstone County commission is talking about investing close to $1 million toward providing some relief.

Monday, the Substance Abuse Connect coalition said it’s working on a plan to lower substance abuse and addiction in the county. The group wants to work with all the area’s crisis leaders--including Rimrock, the Montana Rescue Mission, and the Crisis Center.

Today’s request from the coalition asked commissioners for $950,000, to make sure there are enough resources to give people care--before people in mental crisis end up in jail.

Substance abuse connect wants to help spread that money to other mental health groups locally. One thing the group thinks it will help is mobile crisis response, where mental health professionals handle 9-1-1 calls with people in crisis--so officers or deputies don't have to.

Experts are confident there will be a noticeable difference in the county.

"If its done correctly and in best practices, what you should see is a reduction is substance use, because we have partners that are addressing that, you should see a reduction in crime related to substance abuse or addiction, and you should also see our homeless population come down," said Melanie Schwarz, with Substance Abuse Connect.

Commissioners did not make a final decision on this, they simply discussed it this Monday afternoon. But some of them did comment on the importance of mental health resources.

If the commissioners decide to go through with this, the money should be available by the first week of March.