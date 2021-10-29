BILLINGS — An attempted robbery took place Friday afternoon at Lucky Lil's, followed by a robbery at Bullwackers Lounge & Casino.

At 4:08 p.m., police report, the suspect handed an employee of Lucky Lil's a note demanding money and stating he had a gun. After the employee refused the suspect left, possibly in a car.

A man matching the description of the suspect entered Bullwackers Lounge & Casion at 4:56 p.m. also handing an employee a note. Police say the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as being in his 30s, of average build, with brown hair. He was seen wearing a white mask.

BPD has not said whether or not they are searching for the suspect.