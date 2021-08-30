BILLINGS - On Monday, a man pleaded not guilty to two Felony counts of Deliberate Homicide following the death of 40-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground.

Andrew Joel Duane Wallace, 32, was charged with one count of Deliberate Homicide (with weapons enhancement) and one count of Deliberate Homicide by Accountability (with weapons enhancement).

According to court documents, Wallace and his roommate Benial Antuwan Davis confronted Bearground on Nov. 1, 2020 after Bearground allegedly stopped by their apartment on King Avenue East in Billings to bring some clothing to his ex girlfriend.

In an interview with Idaho State Police investigators, Davis said Bearground attempted to force his way into the apartment after he answered the door. Davis told Bearground he wasn't welcome at the apartment and shut the door.

About 15 minutes after the encounter, Davis said he went outside to "check on his truck" and that he saw Bearground walking around his vehicle. Bearground allegedly charged Davis, who then shot Bearground in the abdomen.

Investigators also questioned Wallace who initially said he was unaware of Davis and Bearground's confrontation. However, after investigators spoke with Davis, Wallace wanted to provide a second statement.

Wallace told investigators that he, Davis and two other people had been drinking in the apartment on Oct. 31, 2020. When Bearground arrived at the apartment, Wallace said he and Davis had to force him out of the apartment and locked the door.

According to Wallace, Davis asked him to accompany him outside to make sure Bearground didn't doing anything to Davis' vehicle. Wallace said he was armed with a "big knife" and Davis had a pistol when they went outside.

He also said Bearground charged Davis when he saw him and that Davis shot Bearground in the abdomen.

Following an autopsy of Bearground's body, it was found that he suffered from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen as well as a single laceration on the left side of his neck and defensive cut wounds on his hands. Dr. Robert Kurtzman, of the Yellowstone County morgue, said the gunshot wound and the laceration would have been independently fatal.

According to court documents, Wallace denied stabbing Bearground, claiming the knife was in his waistband the entire time.

Following his arraignment on Monday, Wallace was remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with a bond of $500,000.