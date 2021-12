BILLINGS — A man is being charged following a November burglary in Billings, Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley tells us.

Allen Rodriguez, 43, from Deer Lodge, is charged with forgery, unsworn falsification and obstruction of a peace officer.

Lieutenant Wooley says officers responded to report of the burglary on Nov. 22 around 9:13 a.m. at the Billings Community Foundation. Rodriguez was then arrested around 3:30 p.m.

He is currently being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.