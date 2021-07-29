DAYTON, Wyo. - The Sheridan County Coroner released the identity of a man who was allegedly killed by his 15-year-old son in Dayton, Wyoming.

The body of Edgar Jones, 47, was found inside his home on Main Street. The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office reports the cause of death appears to be from a single gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation remains active and is being investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office.