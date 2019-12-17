Man accused of threatening a mail carrier with a knife, identified

BILLINGS-The man accused of suspicion of threatening a mail carrier with a knife, tasered and arrested by Billings police Monday, has been identified as George Douglas Limberhand.

According to court documents, Limberhand was charged with committing felony robbery, threatening to inflict bodily injury, “in the course of attempting to steal a mail vehicle”.

Limberhand “ purposely or knowingly” caused the letter carrier “to be in fear of immediate bodily injury from a knife”.

Limberhand is facing a fine of up to $50,000 and a minimum of two to more than up to 40 years imprisonment.

Billings police responded to a call made by a mail carrier Monday who reported being threatened by a man with a three to four inch knife, according to Billings Police Department's Sgt. Bret Becker.

Limberhand was located near the corner of North 27th St. and Fourth Avenue North and tried to run from law enforcement.

According to Sgt. Becker, in an attempt to apprehend Limberhand, police deployed a Taser which failed to work due to the suspect's baggy clothing.

After two failed attempts and pepper spray, a vehicle moving at a low speed was then used to knock the suspect down and disarm the him, Sgt. Becker said. A half hour later the suspect was taken into custody.

Medical personnel evaluated Limberhand, no injuries were reported.