Local healthcare worker's home burglarized

BILLINGS, Mont. - When you live in a relatively safe neighborhood you wouldn't expect to be the victim of a home invasion. Unfortunately, that was not the case for one Billings healthcare worker.

Adrianna Castro, a single mother and Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Vincent Healthcare, came home to her typically safe neighborhood, but what she found was an unexpected nightmare.

It was a regular morning, she clocked out of her 12-hour shift at the hospital, picked up her daughters and drove home. When she opened the door she was shocked. Her home was turned upside down. Many of her personal items missing.

Castro says they took almost everything. Her scrubs for work, televisions, gaming systems, and even food from her fridge were all gone.

Worried about her families safety, she says she hasn't been able to sleep.

"Every little noise I hear I've been freaking out, I haven't slept in two days, I've been trying to make sure this doesn't affect my kids as much," expressed Castro.

The Billings PD says they're relying on the public's help to catch thieves. Castro is hopeful that the criminals responsible are brought to justice.

If you have any information about the burglary, you're encouraged to contact the Billings PD.