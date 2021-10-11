Laurel police attempting to identify 2 people associated with a felony assault incident
Courtesy LPD

LAUREL, Mont. - The Laurel Police Department is attempting to identify two people in relation to a felony assault that took place on Sept. 6 at a restaurant in Laurel.

If you have any information on the man and woman pictured you should contact Detective Joel Sauter at 406-628-8737. 

