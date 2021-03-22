BILLINGS – A Lame Deer man who admitted sexual abuse charges involving a minor was sentenced Monday to 50 months in prison and five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a release.

Coolidge Allen Killsontop, 42, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19, 2020 to attempted sexual abuse of a minor and to abusive sexual contact as charged in an indictment.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Killsontop was detained.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in 2018 or 2019 in Lame Deer, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Killsontop was in a residence with the victim, identified as Jane Doe, who was between the ages of 12 and 16. Killsontop groped the victim and attempted to sexually abuse her again after she had fallen asleep.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.