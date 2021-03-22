BILLINGS, MT - Jurors returned a guilty verdict against Diego Hernandez on deliberate homicide charges Monday afternoon.

Jurors believe that Hernandez is responsible for killing Lori Bray in October 2019 and then dumping her naked body down a hill near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive in Laurel.

Hernandez's attorney declined to call defense witnesses in the case Monday morning.

