BILLINGS - An investigation is ongoing after Billings Police responded to a shooting Monday afternoon that left one man with three gunshot wounds.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at approximately 4:01 p.m. in the 4100 block of Morgan Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man with three gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers say they were able to safely detain the suspect (s).

Detectives are conducting the ongoing investigation.