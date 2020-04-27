BILLINGS, Mont. - Nathaniel Tucker appeared in court Monday morning via Skype for his arraignment.

Tucker is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, running over a construction worker and causing multiple crashes in South Billings last Thursday evening.

Police say after he fled the scene, Tucker then collided head on with another vehicle before attempting to flee, and then running into a power line pole.

Today Judge Knisely set the bond for $100,000 dollars along with an alcohol monitoring bracelet and a drug patch for testing.

"He ran over one construction worker, leaving a large pool of blood behind him and causing this construction worker to have at least two emergency surgeries. Three other workers had to jump out of the defendant's way. Then the defendant continued to rear end a car and pushed it over 250 feet into a large pickup," says the State's Prosecutor in court Monday morning.

Tucker is currently facing five felony charges: Two counts of negligent vehicular assault, three counts of criminal endangerment.

He is also facing three misdemeanor charges: One for driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

One count of criminal endangerment is punishable up to ten years in state prison and $50,000 dollar fine.