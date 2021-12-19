GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sunday, the Great Falls Police Department said they received a report of a possible threat to North Middle School in Great Falls.

GFPD said in a Facebook post, the Great Falls Public School administration and the police department have identified the source of the threat and are working with the individuals involved.

The department believes the threat is not imminent. Classes will still be held at North Middle School and all other public schools in Great Falls as normally scheduled on Monday, December 20, 2021.

If parents choose to keep students home from school, GFPD said they will be marked excused.