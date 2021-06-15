BILLINGS - A former Billings Public Schools teacher admitted in a plea agreement to inappropriately touching two of his students.

In court on Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on two counts of felony sexual assault.

Judge Gregory Todd accepted the plea agreement in the case and sentenced Bret Skelton to 15 years in prison with five years suspended on each count.

Those sentences will be served consecutively to each other, for a total of 30 years behind bars and 10 years suspended.

Skelton was a fifth grade teacher at Orchard Elementary School during the 2018-2019 school year.

The school district placed Skelton on leave when the allegations were brought forward. He later resigned, but was arrested in September of 2019.

In the plea agreement, Skelton admits to knowingly touching two female students under their clothing. These offenses took place between August 2018 and August 2019.

Skelton will be eligible for parole after serving five years.