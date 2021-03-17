DAY THREE: Diego Hernandez deliberate homicide trial

BILLINGS - Forensics experts took the stand on day three of the murder trial for 24-year-old Diego Hernandez.

Hernandez is accused of killing Lori Bray, whose body was discovered at the bottom of a hill near Laurel in October of 2019.

In the courtroom, Lacey Van Grinsven of the Montana Forensic Science Division showed the jury the back seat cover of Bray's car. This is where Van Grinsven told the jury she noticed possible indications of blood or semen.

Van Grinsven said she also examined Bray's clothing, fingernail clippings and face and neck swabs collected during the autopsy. She also examined Hernandez's clothing from that night.

Blood stains were identified on the back seat of Bray's car, Hernandez's hoodie and from the fingernail clippings.

DNA Supervisor and Technical Leader Joe Pasternak of the Montana State Crime Lab testified that both Bray and Hernandez's DNA were identified in the blood sample.

Pasternak says the number of people the genetic profiles could possibly belong to is one in one trillion.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Ingrid Rosenquist asked Pasternak if it would be possible to find another profile to match the sample, whether that person was alive or dead.

"Judging that the population of the world isn't that much, or I'm not sure, has ever been that much in history, I wouldn't expect to see another individual that could fit into it. But it's possible," Pasternak said.

The DNA found on the fingernail clippings from Bray was also a match to Hernandez.

Detective Sergeant Frank Fritz of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also took the stand. He showed the jury pictures of the crime scene, including where they found a footprint near Bray's gold medallion cross necklace.

He testified that the footprint found at the crime scene and the tread on Hernandez's black Nike tennis shoes he wore that night are a match.

We will keep you updated throughout the week on this trial. You can read previous coverage here: Day two of Hernandez trial.