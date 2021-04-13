BILLNGS — Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson issued the following statement via press release Tuesday, in seeking the dismissal of the murder case against Taylor Leigh Plain Bull:

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking to dismiss the case against Taylor Lee Plain Bull, 27, a transient, after receiving notification today that he had died while in custody in Big Horn County, Wyoming. Mr. Plain Bull was awaiting sentencing on July 27 for conviction of second degree murder. Mr. Plain Bull had pleaded guilty on March 3 to second degree murder and to use of a firearm during a crime of violence in the Oct. 24, 2020 fatal shooting of a woman and injury of a passenger in her vehicle along Blue Creek Road on the Crow Indian Reservation.”