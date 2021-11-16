The FBI is seeking tips to help identify a man who may have information on the identity of a victim in a child sexual exploitation case.

The man, John Doe 45, is described as being a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. The FBI says he is likely between the ages of 30 and 40.

It is possible that the man's appearances have changed over the years and do not match the images shown.

Initial video of John Doe 45 shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

To hear an audio clip of John Doe 45's voice, visit www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap/unknown-individual---john-doe-45. The audio is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

If you recognize him or have more information, you are urged to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.https://go.usa.gov/xe8TE or by calling the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.