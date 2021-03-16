LODGE GRASS, Mont. - The FBI is searching for 36-year-old Darnell Lee Notafraid, in connection with an officer-involved shooting that took place on the Crow Indian Reservation Sunday, March 14.

Notafraid, an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, is described as being five feet six inches tall, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his chest, finger, left hand and right arm.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Crow Agency BIA Police dispatch at (406) 638-2631.

This is an ongoing investigation.