Driver crashes into house in Billings Heights

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A vehicle crashed into a house on the corner of Lake Elmo Drive and Killarney Street in Billings Heights around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The Billings Police Department suspects that the driver was intoxicated during the crash.

Billings PD handcuffed the driver around 2:30 and transported him to the DUI Processing Center. Officer Flamming of Billings PD says the driver will most likely face DUI charges on top of citations for the crash.

No severe injuries have been reported at this time.