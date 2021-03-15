DAY ONE: Diego Hernandez deliberate homicide trial

BILLINGS - Opening statements in the trial of Diego Hernandez began Monday morning. The 24-year-old Montana man is charged with the deliberate homicide of 57-year-old Lori Bray of Laurel.

Defense attorneys depict the city of Laurel as a small town with some pretty big secrets. Early in the investigation, Hernandez admitted to having a secret, casual relationship with Bray. Bray is 33 years older than Hernandez.

In her opening statement, Prosecuting Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist says circumstantial and forensic evidence, including security footage, items left in Bray's abandoned vehicle, recent searches on Hernandez's phone and scratches on his body, all point to Hernandez as the killer.

They also say Bray was often too trusting and had a pattern of letting troubled people into her life. It is reported Hernandez was the last person to see Bray alive, as she gave him a ride home from the Cedar Ridge Casino, in Laurel, where she worked as a casino runner.

In opening statements, Defense Attorney Meghan Benson attempted to poke holes in the early investigation of Bray's death, suggesting Bray's abandoned car may have been disturbed before being searched by law enforcement. She also told the jury Bray had a history of abusive exes who may have wanted to harm her, and that methadone was found in Bray's system, a drug she did not have a prescription for.

Tears from Bray's family and friends flowed in the courtroom as witnesses testified Monday.

Bray's son, Justin Smith, was the first to take the stand, followed by Cathy Culp, Lori Bray's boss at the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel. Both painted Bray as a kind, responsible and sometimes overly trusting woman who mostly kept to herself and her two rescue dogs.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Leonhardt also took the stand Monday, describing what he found in Bray's abandoned car, including Bray's disheveled clothes, undergarments, car keys, a cell phone and what appeared to be wiped blood.

The jury will hear more witness testimony Tuesday, and we will keep you updated throughout the week. You can view more coverage of this story here.