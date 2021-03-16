DAY TWO: Diego Hernandez deliberate homicide trial

BILLINGS - On the second day of Diego Hernandez's trial, prosecution dove into the first interview Hernandez had with law enforcement on Oct. 1, 2019. They also examined Hernandez's clothing and photos.

Hernandez is charged with the deliberate homicide of Lori Bray, a woman whose body was found naked in a ditch over a year ago.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Etter, who played a part in the initial interrogation, was on the witness stand for most of the morning. Deputy Etter testified that at the initial interview, Hernandez's voice was shaking and he appeared to be going through an adrenaline rush.

Deputy Etter showed the jury the clothes Hernandez was wearing in his last interaction with Bray. Photographs of the scratches Hernandez had on his face and hands that night were also shown. Deputy Etter and Sergeant Nick Reyna said they collected the clothes and pictures from Hernandez's Billings residence on Oct. 1.

In court, the jury saw Hernandez's pants, that appeared to be bleached, his dark blue hoodie and his black Nike tennis shoes, all of which he was wearing the night Lori gave him a ride home from the casino.

Deputy Etter said the clothes were discovered in the laundry room during the initial search and had been washed. He said that was a strange coincidence, since Hernandez's room was littered with dirty clothes.

"He had a pretty significant scratch on his Adam's apple down to his collar bone, I'd say four to five inches, and a significant... two significant scratches on his cheek as well. Not to mention a mark under his eye and then scratches on his hands. To me, they looked very much like someone had been trying to get away from him," Deputy Etter said.

Hernandez said he got the scratches after a physical altercation with a friend after leaving the strip club, Planet Lockwood, a couple nights before.

When asked why he did not appear to have the scratches when he was last seen with Lori the next day, Hernandez told law enforcement he was wearing makeup to cover them.

