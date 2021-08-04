BILLINGS - A Crow Agency man who admitted to stabbing another man last year on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Dee Bad Bear, 60, pleaded guilty on March 12 to an indictment charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a press release, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged the assault occurred on April 17, 2020, at a Lodge Grass residence, located on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Bad Bear and the victim, identified as John Doe, were drinking alcohol and talking. Doe went to the bathroom and when he came out, Bad Bear slashed him with a knife.

Doe was treated for injuries at a Billings hospital. A knife matching a description by the victim was recovered from Bad Bear’s car.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanne Torske prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.