Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Presentation at the Billings Chamber of Commerce

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual meeting on September 24, 2019 at MetraPark, and their main concern is public safety.

Mark Johnson, a twenty year veteran of the Bozeman Police Department, made a special presentation on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, or CPTED.

Johnson says, through this concept, communities can improve public safety by using our built-in environment. Johnson says simple things like clear entry ways, low vegetation, clear signage, a main entrance, and adequate lighting are all ways to prevent crime. He even evaluated different structures in the city of Billings.

"There's nothing glaring to me in Billings that's creating a lot of problems but it's just really educating the community and business owners about little steps they can take to help local law enforcement do their jobs," says Johnson.

Johnson believes regular maintenance is an effective way to prevent crime.

In his presentation, he references the Broken Window Theory, where if a broken window is fixed, people will be more likely to respect the property.

Johnson also notices wall art in Downtown Billings is an effective way to prevent graffiti.