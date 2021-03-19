DAY FOUR: Diego Hernandez deliberate homicide trial

BILLINGS - In court Friday, the jury watched a two and a half hour video of Diego Hernandez's second interrogation with law enforcement from 2019.

The 24-year-old is accused of killing Lori Bray, a woman whose body was found naked in a wooded area just outside of Laurel.

Detective Patrick Korb of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says a short time after Hernandez gave DNA swabs to investigators, he wanted to come back in and change his story.

In that interrogation, Hernandez claimed to have had a casual relationship with Bray. He told law enforcement they met in 2018 and slept together three times.

Hernandez also said Bray confessed to having feelings for him, and that they would sometimes text each other and talk on the phone.

"She always wanted to keep it quiet, but at the same time... I don't know how to explain it... but every time that me and her had a relationship under profile, she always told me... she said to keep it quiet, like nobody needs to know about this," Hernandez said in the interrogation video.

However, in court on Thursday, prosecutors revealed that an investigation into Bray's phone, and all of Hernandez's known phone numbers, shows their devices never interacted with one another.

Close friends and family of Bray also testified they were not aware of any romantic partners in Bray's life.

Additionally, security footage evidence shows Bray checking Hernandez's ID at the bar, indicating they did not know each other prior to the night of Oct. 1, 2019.

The trial is expected to wrap up sometime next week. We will keep you updated.