CASPER, Wyo. - Pulled over for speeding, a California resident is now in custody following pursuit from a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

On Jan. 25 authorities said a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a northbound Dodge Challenger around milepost 182 on Interstate 25 for speeding 110 miles per hour in a posted 80 miles per hour speed zone. The trooper observed possible signs of impairment with the driver and requested his documents. The driver failed to comply and fled from the trooper.

The trooper allegedly pursued the vehicle as it exited onto Hat Six Road, where the driver turned north and then east onto U.S. 20/26. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 150 miles per hour as it was being pursued. As the car approached the town limits of Glenrock, the trooper decided to discontinue the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Troopers said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle from the pursuit a short time later off the roadway in Glenrock. The driver had fled from the car. Law enforcement in the area assisted troopers in searching for the driver. It is reported the driver was located a short time later, hiding under a bush, and taken into custody without further incident.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Santa Maria, California resident Matthew Ruiz.

Ruiz was charged with a felony charge of driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, driving while under suspension, open container and reckless driving, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Agencies that assisted with this event were Converse County Sheriff’s Department and Glenrock Police Department.