BILLNGS – A California man convicted in a methamphetamine distribution ring that supplied pounds of the drug to the Sidney area was sentenced Monday to 121 months in prison and five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a press release.

Marc Buetow, 53, of San Diego, California, pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Buetow was detained.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that Buetow reportedly had a drug connection to the Mexican Cartel, would receive meth from his connection and supply individuals in California and Montana. Buetow was involved in supplying multiple pounds of meth to the Sidney area and eastern Montana from Oct. 2015 through at least Nov. 2017. Buetow became a significant source of meth for a Sidney distributor, who received 10 pounds in 2016 and another two to three pounds in 2017. Ten pounds of meth is the equivalent of 36,240 doses. In exchange for the meth, the Sidney distributor sent money to Buetow and eventually deposited money into accounts Buetow had at banks in Sidney and in North Dakota. Buetow received approximately $52,000 from these transactions.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno Baucus and Bryan Dake prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.