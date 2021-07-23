BPD seeking public information on car possibly related to June shooting

BILLINGS - Billings Police are seeking information on a vehicle of interest possibly related to a shooting that took place on June 3.

At around 1:48 a.m. on June 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive. According to police, a 32-year-old Billings man received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

The Investigations Division is seeking further information from the public on a vehicle of interest described as a late '90s or early 2000s, light colored passenger car, with a red passenger side door.