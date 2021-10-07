BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that happened at a business on Wednesday.

At around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police were dispatched to a business located at 18 South 27th Street for report of a shooting.

At the time of the incident, a 27-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy from Billings were inside the business. According to a release, neither were injured.

Police are now searching for a vehicle of interest in the incident. The car is described as a white four door passenger car that was seen leaving the area.

If you have information or recognize the vehicle you should call police dispatch at 406-657-8200. Anonymous tips can also be called into crime stoppers at 406-245-6660.