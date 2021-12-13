BILLINGS - Billings police tell us they are investigating a "Shots Fired" call they received Sunday night from a quiet West End neighborhood.

Some neighbors say they did hear the gunshots, and they're thankful the Billings Police Department showed up quickly.

Police say the call came in just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of Stoney Meadow Lane and Lazy Willow Lane.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley said when officers got to the area no suspects were found, and they don't believe there is any danger to families in the area.

We talked with a woman who lives in this neighborhood who told us she heard the gunshots not too far from her house, and although these situations don't happen often, she says they have happened before.

"It's not comfortable to have that, and it's a little sad because there were a lot of other young people and families walking with their dogs and looking at the Christmas lights. So, this was pretty unusual," neighbor Chery Ehresman said.