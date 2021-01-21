BILLINGS, Mont. - Detective with the Billings Police Department's Investigations Division are investigating a shooting on the Rims.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says officers were dispatched to the area of the Rims near the water tower Monday afternoon.

Wooley says officers arrived on scene to find an unconscious 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Another 19-year-old man was detained at the scene and questioned by detectives.

The lieutenant says the man was later released and police are not looking for any other parties in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

