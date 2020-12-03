BILLINGS, Mont. - The man, who allegedly led law enforcement on a chase and foot pursuit before being arrested Wednesday night, is now being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Court documents show Kyle Dwayne Jones is charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Documents say Jones was wanted on a felony warrant when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted him in downtown Billings and attempted to detain him before he took off.

Police eventually tracked him down to a nearby neighborhood. Residents on Stone St. say they saw the suspect in their backyard. A couple was even able to catch the suspect on their security cameras. They say he ran into their backyard, then hopped from yard to yard until one woman came face to face with him.

Roberta was just getting home when she noticed the swarm of police vehicles on her street, but she didn't know they was searching for an alleged armed suspect.

She decided to call her husband before she went inside and he instructed her to let their two dogs into the backyard and grab the gun.

"I go in and the dogs are all excited to see me and they're barking, but I don't know that they're barking to see me or there's someone in my backyard because they bark when they see me," says Roberta.

Roberta says she wasn't scared because she figured it was something to do with one of her neighbors. She wasn't prepared for what she would see when she opened her back door.

"I opened up my back door and my screen door is the only thing that's like between us and my heart jumps and I'm telling you for a split second, literally for a split second his eyes were like help me," explains Roberta.

She says she yelled at the suspect, " I don't know you!", slammed and locked the door before running to tell the cops outside that the suspect was in her backyard. Unfortunately, the suspect was gone by the time officers made it to her backyard.

Roberta says her dogs are her heroes. She believes if her dogs weren't there scaring him off, he would have tried to enter her home. Roberta says the neighborhood is typically nice, but this incident has left her so shaken, she didn't sleep that night.

Jones is expected to appear in court Friday, Dec. 4.