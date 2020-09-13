BILLINGS, Mont. - We're continuing to look into the Friday night shooting between a Pizza Hut employee and an alleged robber.

This violent incident happened just two weeks after law enforcement held a press conference announcing murder, robbery and aggravated assault crime is up more than 20% in the past several months in Yellowstone County, compared to the same time last year. With Fridays incident, it appears things have not slowed down.

The Pizza Hut employee told Billings PD he was attempting to deliver a pizza when he was allegedly robbed.

The employee says he shot the suspect in self-defense. After responding to the scene, Billings PD found the suspect behind an ally in the area with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and transported him to a nearby hospital.

We reached out to Billings PD who tells us no one has been arrested and the event is still under investigation.

I spoke to residents in the area who tell me they're so used to hearing gun shots that Friday night's incident didn't seem out of the ordinary.

"I moved here around 1985, and I am in the process of moving somewhere else, I have an 18 year old daughter and I don't feel safe here anymore, it's getting to the point this town is getting out of hand.", said Billings resident Mike Robinson.

The investigation is ongoing, we will continue to update you as we learn more.