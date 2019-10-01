BILLINGS, Mont. -- According to FBI crime data released this week, property crimes across the country are on the decline, but in Montana, property crimes continue rising. One Billings man in particular has had enough of the criminals who are targeting his neighborhood.

Allan and Paula Pacente have lived in Billings almost thirty years, and together, they have planted deep roots in the local community. They even ran their own pizzeria -- Chicago Cafe -- out of their home.

Now, the semi-retired couple is having a problem enjoying themselves because they are fed up with their property being targeted by criminals.

"I will tell you this -- I feel as if I have been violated. My personal space is being attacked," says Allan Pacente.

Within the past ten days, Allan and Paula Pacente have had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from their garage. This comes days after their parked car was totaled in a hit and run outside of their home.

"We've been in this house for 26 years. For 24... 24 and a half years, we had almost no problems at all. Oh yeah there were strange people wandering around, but nobody ever bothered anything," he continues.

This past year, Pacente says he and his wife Paula have suffered from multiple break-ins to their back garage. About a year ago, four brand new tires were stolen.

"I figured, the best thing to do was to lock my garage up," he says.

After the first incident, Pacente says he put about nine sturdy locks on his garage, and then on September 20, 2019, "at 2 a.m. I hear this ungodly crash. I jump up, I go outside, and my '84 Buick La Saber was totaled," says Pacente.

Pacente says the damage from the hit and run is almost $7,000. Just ten days later, on the night of September 30, 2019 -- another incident -- this time in his back garage.

"I went to let my St. Bernard out, and I look, and the window in the center bay had a piece of pink fabric over it... When I opened the door, which was locked, I basically found that a Makita compound miter saw was gone, along with all of my power tools, and a lot of my hand tools."

Allan and Paula Pacente are working with Billings Police to investigate the theft and damage to their property. Pacente -- who has worked as head of security at the Wells Fargo and First Interstate Bank buildings -- says he is afraid the same intruder will break into his home.

"If they damaged my car, and they broke into my garage, their next step is going to be breaking into my house."