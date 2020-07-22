BILLINGS, MT - Multiple police officers were on scene following a shooting at the Rodeway Inn on North 27th Street in Billings Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Curry a person was shot in the hand on the second floor of the hotel.

Curry says the victim is a black male in his mid-40's.

Investigators believe the man was injured in a struggle with two other men over a firearm.

The man's injuries appear to be to his fingers. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Curry says neither of the suspects in the shooting are in custody.

Curry says the that the victim reported that he did not know the people involved.

Police did recover the gun at the scene. They do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public at this time.